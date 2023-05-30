Allafrica: Tanzania needs more hotel beds to boost tourism

SHAFAQNA- The Acting Director of Tourism with the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources of Tanzania , Dr Thereza Mugobi has has traduced deficiency of lodging beds as the nation plans to have five million enumerating on the current tourism drift at the end of the week, she said Tanzania needs more lodging beds because it braces for the deluge of guests.

According to Allafrica, concurring to Dr Mugobi, the division was developing quick, coming about in overbooking of high-class lodgings.

“Low bed tenancy has been the Achilles’ heel and is likely to bolt out visitors from getting to goal Tanzania,” she said.

The tourism director cited that shortage of rooms was a challenge to the financiers to put up more inns in zones with tall convergence of guests.

