Japan: Passes bill to reform law on sexual crimes

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s House of Commons on Tuesday passed a bill to enhance the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 to protect children from sexual abuse as part of reforms to the country’s penal code.

According to kyodonews, the bill, which criminalizes sexual offenses even in the lack of physical violence or force, will be sent to the Upper House after receiving unanimous approval in the House of Representatives.

It’s also stated, these reforms make touching and secretly taking pictures of genitalia, as well as grooming by offering to pay children under 16, offenses under the Penal Code. In addition, the duration of criminal prosecution will increase from 10 years to 15 years for non-consensual intercourse.

A supplemental provision was contained stating that further review of the statute of limitations would be considered five years after the review is implemented, taking into account a survey to study the challenges faced by individuals reporting sex crimes.

While the changes make it illegal to have sex with a person under the age of 16 regardless of consent, an exception is made for cases where a person aged 17 or older has sex with someone four years or younger. 

Source: kyodonews

