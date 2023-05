SHAFAQNA-The youth unemployment rate in Greece is among the highest in the EU, the bloc’s statistical body said Tuesday.

Accordingly, Ceuta, Spain’s enclave in Africa, has the highest youth unemployment with 42.4%, followed by Greece’s regions of Thessaly and Central Greece with 39.8% and 36.5% respectively, according to EUROSTAT.

The average unemployment rate in the bloc is 11.3% but the lowest is recorded in the Central Bohemia region of the Czech Republic at 1.7%.​​​​​​​

Source: aa

