SHAFAQNA– The book “Shi’i Spirituality for the Twenty-First Century” by Rebecca Masterton is published in 2020 by Light Reading.

The book is collection of talks and articles that reflect upon the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his daughter Fatimah (SA), his granddaughter Zaynab (SA) and the Twelve Imams (AS). It considers how our lives may be illuminated and our hearts strengthened in the fraught atmosphere of an often toxic modern age.

Contents

Contents are as follows: Lectures: 1. Transforming our Way of Being 2. Entering the Prophetic Path 3. The Return to Our Primordial Nature 4. The Ethics of Brotherhood in Islam according to ‘Ali ibn Abi Talib 5. The Place for Islam in the Modern World 6. Being Muslim in a Secular Environment 7. Divine Justice 8. Mawlid: Celebrating the Birth of Prophet Muhammad 9. Ghadīr: Fulfilling the Sunna of Allah 10. The Heart of Walaya 11. Imamate as the Protecting Vessel of the Heart 12. The Ontological Imam 13. Zuhd in the Life of Imam ‘Ali 14. Humanity in Nahj al-Balagha 15. The Esoteric and Symbolic Significance of Fatima 16. Imam al-Husayn’s Stand against Materialism 17. Sayyeda Zaynab: Preserving a Gift of the Ahl al-Bayt: Seeing the Inward Reality of Things 18. Conversations with Imam Ja‘far al-Sadiq 19. Initiation and the Qualities of the Shi‘a 20. Following the Scholars in the Time of Occultation Articles 1. A Comparative Exploration of the Spiritual Authority of the Awliyā’ in the Shī‘ī and Sūfī traditions. 2. Walāya as a Response to the Self-Other Dichotomy in European Philosophy.

Twenty lectures and two articles reflecting upon definitions of truth and existence in light of the Shi’i tradition, and critiquing some accepted ‘norms’ of the world in which we live today.

About the Author

Dr Rebecca Masterton has graduated with a BA in Japanese Language and Literature; an MA in Comparative East Asian and African Literature and a PhD in Islamic literature of West Africa, in which she critiqued the effects of secularism and colonialism upon traditional Islamic teachings on the self, from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. Dr Masterton has been teaching for nearly fifteen years through different media, including one-to-one tuition; short courses at Birkbeck College, University of London; BA and MA programmes at the Islamic College in London, both in-house and on-line; and on-line classes for the Islamic Institute for Postgraduate Studies (Damascus and Birmingham). She has also lectured widely at conferences both in Europe and the United States. Currently she is developing a series of online short courses on Islam and the humanities at Online.

