Bahraini mourners: There is no might and no power except by Allah

SHAFAQNA-People of Bahrain heard the news that their sons Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer, who were arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia, protest and then recalled that: There is no might and no power except by Allah.

The youths were martyred in a crime carried out by the Saudi regime, which doesn’t lean towards moderation, and has never abandoned its takfiri ideology and basing its legitimacy on the sword.

The people declared that they’re mourning, and they wept with the residents of Dar Kulaib and condoled the families of the two martyrs. They shed tears.

The life of captivity and torment of the two young men, whom the mosques and husseiniyas of their village missed dearly eight years ago, ended and then the life of the martyrs began anew, there in the hereafter, in the abode of truth with a mighty king.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com