SHAFAQNA-Muslim Community Center in South Brooklyn has opened its doors to migrants of all faiths, housing 75 asylum seekers so far.

The Muslim Community Center is among the faith-based organizations that have applied with New York City to house migrants.

“As a Muslim, it’s an obligation upon us to help house migrants and people who are travelers and we decided to take that step,” Soniya Ali, the center’s executive’s director, told CNN.

Source: aboutislam

