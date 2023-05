SHAFAQNA- Tasneem Institute presented the program on the topic: “ Imam Al-Ridha (AS): The ethics of disagreement | The Family of the Prophet (PBUH) ” with Sayyid Asad Jafri.

In this series, Shaykh Azhar and Sayyid Asad Jafri explore the merits of the Prophet’s holy household through short stories of the Ahlul Bayt which showcase their moral excellence.