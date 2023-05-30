English
IRNA: Iran & IAEA resolve two major issues

Iran & IAEA resolve disputes

SHAFAQNA-Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have resolved two important issues raised against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program, informed sources have said.

A Tuesday report by IRNA’s Persian service quoted sources as saying that the case of one of the alleged “undetected” sites, known as Abadeh, raised by the IAEA against Iran, has been closed as a result of negotiations between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

The sources also said that the IAEA’s claims about uranium particles with 83.7 of purity allegedly found at an undeclared nuclear sites in Iran have been resolved as well.

Source: IRNA

