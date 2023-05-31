Nida Al-Watan: Franjieh is absent from list of 5 Lebanese presidential candidates to be introduced to Élysée

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese sources revealed today (Tuesday) that Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Bishop of the Maronites of Lebanon, will bring a list of five candidates for the presidency of this country in his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Shafaqna, Nida Al-Watan newspaper wrote about this: “This is the list of Christian candidates for the presidency of Lebanon, which include: Ibrahim Kanaan, Ziad Baroud, Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour and Nameh Afram.”

According to this newspaper, “Bechara Boutros al-Rahi’s list, which is empty of Suleiman Franjieh’s name, was made in response to the position of France, which announced that Paris has approved the option of the dual coalition of Shia Muslims (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) – Suleiman Franjieh, due to the lack of any other option and in order to prevent a vacancy in the post of the Lebanese president, and in addition, the next president must be chosen within the framework of the agreement with the Shia Muslims.”

Gebran Bassil, head of the National Free Movement of Lebanon, had previously said in an interview with Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper that he had reached an agreement with the opposition on the name of a candidate – Jihad Azour.

In the next few hours, Basil is preparing to officially announce the approval of Free National Movement with the candidacy of Jihad Azour.

It should be noted that Suleiman Franjieh is the candidate supported by the dual coalition of Shias for the presidency in Lebanon.

Source: Nida Al-Watan