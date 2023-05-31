English
Iraq’s President emphasizes importance of role of imams in unifying word

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s President emphasized “the importance of the role of imams and preachers in unifying the word and the efforts that lead to comprehensive reform in society and the state.”

Abdul Latif Rashid received a delegation of imams and preachers from the city of Sulaymaniyah at Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.”
He commended their efforts in spreading the right values among people and their influence on various segments of society.
He also urged for “the importance of caring for religious shrines and pilgrimage sites for various sects and denominations,” emphasizing the “security and political stability and the need to preserve it.” He called for focusing on moderation and spreading values of tolerance and brotherhood among different religions and sects.

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

