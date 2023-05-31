Palestine & Egypt discuss alleviation of Gaza suffering

SHAFAQNA-Palestine’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and Egypt intelligence chief Abbas Kamel discussed the means to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza.

During a meeting in the attendance of Palestine’s Interior Minister, Major General Ziad Hab al-Reeh, Public Works & Housing Minister Mohammad Ziara and Palestine’s Ambassador to Egypt Diab Al-Louh in Cairo, Premier Shatayyeh discussed with Egypt intelligence chief Abbas Kamel issues of mutual concern, most notably the means to relieve the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

As part of the envisaged relief of Gaza suffering, they tackled, in particular, the facilitation of free movement of Gaza people through border crossings; supplying electricity from Egypt to the besieged enclave to raise electricity efficiency and capacity and progress on Gaza reconstruction.

Source: wafa

