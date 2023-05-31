Mashhad: About 50 people convert to Islam per year in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)

SHAFAQNA- The Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine, has announced that nearly 50 people convert into the religion of Islam per year inside the Holy Shrine of the Imam (AS).

The “Foreign Pilgrims Unit” in the Holy Shrine said in a statement received by Shia Waves that: “Seven people from South Korea, Spain and the Philippines have converted into Islam in the Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, since the beginning of the year.”

The Unit pointed out that: “Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia performed Pilgrimage to Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine after seven years.”

Source: ABNA

