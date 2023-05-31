UNICEF: 13.6m children in urgent need of relief in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that more than 13.6 million children in Sudan are in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian support.

UNICEF said the need for humanitarian assistance is more important than ever for children in Sudan, as the most vulnerable struggle to survive and protect themselves.

It added that it has become increasingly difficult to secure access to basic necessities, noting that the number of children who were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance before the conflict was about nine million.

“As the conflict in Sudan rages on, the toll on children continues to grow more devastating by the day,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

