Iraqi Media Networks for monitoring elections agree to launch awareness campaigns

Iraqi Media Network

SHAFAQNA-Ain Network for Monitoring Elections and Democracy announced joint cooperation with the Iraqi Media Network regarding the upcoming provincial council elections.
The head of the Ain Network for Monitoring Elections and Democracy, Saad Al-Battat, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The Iraqi Media Network agreed with the Ain Network for Monitoring Elections and Democracy for joint cooperation during the coming period,” noting that “the agreement included the implementation of awareness campaigns to increase the percentage of participation in the upcoming provinces elections.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

