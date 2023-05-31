English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Israel demolishes Araqeeb village in Palestine for 217th time

0
Israel demolishes Palestinian village

SHAFAQNA- For the 217th time in a row since the year 2010, the Israeli authorities today demolished Araqeeb Bedouin village in the Naqab desert in the south of Israel, according to reports.

They said an Israeli force raided the village, which is rebuilt by its residents after each time it has been demolished, and removed all the tents and destroyed the tin shelters placed on the land by the residents to provide them with a roof over their heads, leaving them homeless.

The last time the demolition took place was on May 1. The village was demolished 15 times in 2022.

Source : wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestinian injured earlier in Jenin dies

asadian

UK study of 1948 Israeli massacre of Palestinian village reveals three mass grave

asadian

Palestine’s FM calls on ICC to break silence & prosecute Israel

asadian

Israeli cabinet meeting inside Al-Baraq Wall tunnels

asadian

A year after Israel Kills Shireen Abu Akleh, justice is nowhere in sight

asadian

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine condemned Israeli tenders for construction of new settlements

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.