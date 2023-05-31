Israel demolishes Araqeeb village in Palestine for 217th time

SHAFAQNA- For the 217th time in a row since the year 2010, the Israeli authorities today demolished Araqeeb Bedouin village in the Naqab desert in the south of Israel, according to reports.

They said an Israeli force raided the village, which is rebuilt by its residents after each time it has been demolished, and removed all the tents and destroyed the tin shelters placed on the land by the residents to provide them with a roof over their heads, leaving them homeless.

The last time the demolition took place was on May 1. The village was demolished 15 times in 2022.

Source : wafa

