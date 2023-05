SHAFAQNA-The heavy firing of tear gas canisters by Israeli forces during confrontations that erupted in the town of Taqou to the southeast of Bethlehem, caused several olive trees to catch fire, said security sources.

Sources told WAFA correspondent that confrontations took place at the northern entrance of the said town, during which forces fired tear gas canisters heavily towards residents, causing several nearby olive trees owned by a local resident to catch fire.

Source: wafa

