Moment Saudi astronauts returned to Earth +Video

SHAFAQNA- Two Saudi astronauts have returned to earth after a successful journey into space.

Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni, two Saudi astronauts, returned to earth today Wednesday after a successful trip to space.

According to Al-Khaleej Online, these two astronauts returned to Earth after a 12-hour journey from the International Space Station.

This was the first trip of Saudi astronauts to space since 1985.

In 1985, Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, the first Arab Muslim astronaut, traveled to space.

Barnawi is also considered the first Muslim Saudi woman to go to space.

Source: Middle East