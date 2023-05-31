World religions discussed shared values at COP28

A statement said that during the Audience that took place on Monday, 29 May, “they shared the possibility of launching a joint initiative on climate change in preparation for and on the occasion of the upcoming COP28, in order to involve religious institutions, leaders, and civil society organizations in addressing the goals of COP28.”

The conference will convene from 30 November to 12 December 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The focus of the Summit is “Protecting global food systems”.

The initiative discussed in the Vatican will call on all religious institutions, leaders, and civil society organizations worldwide to unite towards achieving the shared goal of protecting the Earth, our common home.

The statement reveals “It aims to build on the role of religions in bridging communication between nations, cultures, and individuals, and opening new horizons for climate action” .