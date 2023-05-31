Iran: We are ready to establish direct flights to Egypt

SHAFAQNA- “Iran’s air fleet is ready to operate direct flights between Tehran and Cairo,” the head of the Civil Aviation Organization said.

We are ready to establish direct flights to Egypt

Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, in an interview with Ilna’s Economic Correspondent, stated that after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares the preparations, the Civil Aviation Organization will start flights between Tehran and Cairo.

He continued: “There are no restrictions on Iran-Egypt flights and vice versa, and the air fleet of our country is ready for these flights.”

The head of the Civil Aviation Organization stated that the infrastructure is ready for flights in different routes and said: “Considering the demand for travel to Egypt, airlines will apply for flights to Cairo, and we can have a good start, and considering the wide-body planes we have We are ready to establish direct flights to Egypt.”

Source: Ilna Persian