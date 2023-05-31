English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Human rightsOther News

IRC: New research reveals EU’s “staggering neglect” of Afghan refugees

0
Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA-New research from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reveals that EU states have consistently neglected the needs of Afghans seeking refugees.

Since 2021, around 41,500 Afghans at risk have reportedly been admitted to the EU through humanitarian admissions, including through emergency evacuations in August 2021. However, this figure is vastly outpaced by rising needs. The IRC’s new report, Two years on: Afghans still lack pathways to safety in the EU, highlights how many of the schemes set up to bring Afghans to safety in Europe are falling short of their targets.

The thousands of Afghans let down by these schemes face huge obstacles in reaching lasting protection in the EU.

Source: rescue

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reports claim “extortion” of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police

asadian

USA: Triangle Association of Muslim American Mothers to provide modest clothing for female Afghan refugees

asadian

Photos: Afghan refugees difficult condition in Herat

asadian

Amnesty urges nations to establish resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees

asadian

Pope calls on countries to protect Afghan refugees

asadian

EU pledges to support Afghanistan’s neighbours to host refugees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.