IRC: New research reveals EU’s “staggering neglect” of Afghan refugees

SHAFAQNA-New research from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reveals that EU states have consistently neglected the needs of Afghans seeking refugees.

Since 2021, around 41,500 Afghans at risk have reportedly been admitted to the EU through humanitarian admissions, including through emergency evacuations in August 2021. However, this figure is vastly outpaced by rising needs. The IRC’s new report, Two years on: Afghans still lack pathways to safety in the EU, highlights how many of the schemes set up to bring Afghans to safety in Europe are falling short of their targets.

The thousands of Afghans let down by these schemes face huge obstacles in reaching lasting protection in the EU.

