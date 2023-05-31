English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificOther News

Report: 285K North Korean children suffer malnutrition

0
North Korean children

SHAFAQNA-Over 285,000 North Korean children were suffering impaired growth in 2022, according to the annual report on child malnutrition report jointly published by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank Group (WGB) and World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

Hundreds of thousands of North Korean children are too short for their age because they don’t have enough food to eat, the UN has assessed in a new report.

Titled “Levels and Trends in Child Malnutrition,” the report estimates that 16.8% of North Korean children under 5 years old experienced stunting, which refers to a child who is too short for his or her age. The percentage of children with stunting is ten times higher than in South Korea, where just 1.7% of children are estimated to face growth impairment.

Source: nknews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: More than half a million Malawian children at risk of malnutrition

asadian

Lebanon: Challenges of emigration of physicians [interview]

asadian

UNICEF: Over 500 children killed in Ukraine war

asadian

UNICEF: More than 11,000 children killed or injured in the war in Yemen

asadian

WHO: No need for mass vaccination against monkeypox

asadian

Reuters: Ramadhan ceasefire offers aid groups chance to feed Yemen’s hungry millions

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.