ICO condemns Israel’s transformation of citadel of Jerusalem into a Jewish museum

SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Christian Organization (ICO) in support of Jerusalem condemns the occupation’s transformation of the citadel of Jerusalem into a Jewish Museum.

The Islamic Christian Organization (ICO) affirmed that the Israeli occupation has transformed the Citadel of Jerusalem, which stands as a witness to the history and Arab and Islamic civilization of the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) into a museum constitutes a barbaric attack on the history and civilization of the Holy City.

The Organization said in a statement said that the Jerusalem Citadel and its mosque are historical and civilizational witnesses to the Arabism of the Holy City, and their conversion into a museum constitutes a barbaric assault on the history and civilization of the Holy City.

The Organization called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to assume its responsibilities, not to stand by and watch the aggression against the city of Jerusalem against its identity and its historical and cultural heritage, and to take effective measures to stop these attacks.

Source: sana.sy

