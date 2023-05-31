Korea: Happy birthday message to a centenarian woman

SHAFAQNA- Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un sent a birthday message to Yun Chun Ran, a centenarian living in a nursing home in South Phyongan Province.

Yun excitedly thanked Kim Jong Un.

According to Kcna, he was born in a family of day laborers before the liberation of Korea, and had to bear the sorrow of a stateless nation. He can live a real life after the liberation of the country.

Thinking of repaying the benevolence of the party, he devoted himself to agriculture and continued to work even after retirement.

He spends his remaining days in perfect health in a nursing home that has been amazingly built under the people-oriented policies of the party and the government.

Kim Tu Il, chief secretary of the South Phyongan Provincial Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, party officials and power organs in the province, and employees and health seekers of the nursing home congratulated the centenarian woman.

Source: Kcna

www.shafaqna.com