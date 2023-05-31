Is IMF interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan is a country that is facing multiple crises at once, with little end in sight. The country’s economy is in dire straits, with soaring inflation, rising debt, falling growth, and dwindling foreign reserves. The country is also struggling with the aftermath of devastating floods, a global energy crisis, and a surge in terrorist attacks.

It is interesting that The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday urged Pakistan to follow the Constitution in order to resolve its political disputes, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to revive the derailed $6.5 billion bailout package apparently in a last-ditch effort to avoid default.

The discussion between Shehbaz and Georgieva took place on Saturday after the finance ministry could not break the deadlock over the loan talks during the past four months. Anyhow Pakistan slammed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for “intervening” in Pakistan’s internal matters.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Ishaq Dar has also issued such statements that mentioned that Pakistan will never roll back its missile program under any influence that was a clear cut message to IMF which was pressurizing Pakistan to roll back its missile program.

However the coalition government has been negotiating with the Washington-based lender to revive its bailout programme since November, with the financing gap among the biggest roadblocks. There’s about $2.7 billion left to disburse from the $6.5 billion programme that’s scheduled to expire next month.

Far from being transparent with the public, our finance minister continues to claim that the government has no part to play in the derailment of a $6.7bn bailout program that has the potential to twist the wheels of Pakistan’s fate and pull us out of the brink.

But without a functioning foreign-exchange market, it is highly unlikely that the loan will ever come through. What’s worse is that without the IMF’s vote of confidence, we have seen nearly $900 million worth of financing held up from adjacent multilateral lenders like the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Bank, whose wariness to commit to more loans comes from fears that Pakistan will neglect its fiscal responsibilities once again.

While the rupee’s relative stability in the interbank market these last few months is a promising development, we are not done just yet. With around $22bn of external debt service for the next fiscal year alone, five times the size of Pakistan’s current reserves, we are swimming in murky waters.

Debt default, once a remote nightmarish possibility is now on the table. The IMF’s concerns about the exchange rate suggest that another devaluation might still be in the cards for us, a hard-to-swallow pill both for the government and a public that is already crouching in the face of backbreaking inflation and unmanageable costs of living.

Our fall from grace shouldn’t surprise our politicians. After all, Pakistan’s troubles have been in the making for decades, largely on account of their negligence and inability to take things head-on. With each successive loan Pakistan accepted, it pulled itself further into a vicious cycle of dependence, entrapping it in a cage of its making.

But tensions are especially high right now-political polarisation has never been worse, the country is essentially split into two halves, and our civilian institutions are weaker than they’ve ever been in the past. Indeed, no amount of support from international institutions can help us until we are prepared to come out of our comfort zone to formulate long-term adaptation strategies at home. *

