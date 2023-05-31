SANA: Venezuela’s first direct flight landed at Damascus International Airport after 12-year hiatus

SHAFAQNA- The first direct flight from Venezuela to Syria after about 12 years of interruption in air traffic between the two countries landed at Damascus International Airport from Caracas Airport on Wednesday.

According to a SANA reporter, 102 passengers including the Minister of Transportation of Venezuela, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and an accompanying delegation were on this plane.

Ambassador Khalil Bitar, director of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Abroad, said in a press statement at the Damascus airport: “There will be a flight between Damascus and Caracas every 15 days.”

Ramon Velasquez, Minister of Transportation of Venezuela, in turn said: We are resuming our flights between the two countries after 12 years, and this flight shows the victory of both of them and serves the interests of the people of Syria and Venezuela.

” The return of air traffic was due to the great efforts of the two countries and it represents a step forward in the resounding bilateral relations.” Venezuela’s ambassador in Damascus, Jose Biomorgi Muzattiz, said.

Source: SANA

