International Shia News Agency
Foreigners shape 42% of Saudi population

SHAFAQNA- 42% of Saudi Arabia’s population consists of foreign nationals. According to the Saudi Arabian Statistical Organization, Saudi citizens account for only 58% of the country’s population.

According to the official Saudi news agency, the Saudi Arabian Statistical Organization announced on Thursday that the population of Saudi citizens in Saudi Arabia is approximately 18.8 million people, representing 58% of the country’s residents.

The organization added that Saudi citizens under the age of 30 make up 63% of the total population of the country.

According to the organization’s announcement, the population of foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia has increased from 9.9 million people in 2022.

Furthermore, the male population in Saudi Arabia is 19.7 million people, accounting for 61% of the total population, while the female population constitutes 39% of the country’s residents.

Source: Medeast

www.shafaqna.com

