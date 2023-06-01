Numbeo: Syria ranks first globally for housing expenses relative to income

SHAFAQNA- According to the report published by Numbeo, Syria ranks first in the world for housing expenses relative to income. The housing costs in Syria, on average, constitute 86.7% of the average income of its people.

In Iraq, this number is 8.1% of the average income per person. Among the 107 countries studied, Iraq holds the 87th position in terms of housing costs compared to individuals’ income.

According to the report, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia jointly rank among the lowest in terms of housing expenses, with housing costs comprising only 3% of the citizens’ income in these countries.

Among Arab countries, Lebanon ranks second on this list, with housing accounting for 18.3% of individuals’ income in the country.

After Lebanon, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine rank in the second to tenth positions on this list.

Source: Mdeast

