SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented live program titled: ” The Virtuous Imam Al-Ridha (AS)”

How connected do you feel after the Holy Month of Ramadhan? What changes have you made to carry forward in the year ahead? We explore this and much more during our insightful show.

https://www.youtube.com/live/JauGTz51y7g?feature=share

www.shafaqna.com