SHAFAQNA- A Saudi woman has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for anonymously tweeting about political prisoners, the UK-based rights group Alqst has told.

Fatima Al-Shawarbi, who is from Al-Ahsa province and believed to be under 30, was sentenced by the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) during an appeal hearing, sources inside the kingdom with knowledge of her case told Alqst. The court also handed her a 30-year and six-month travel ban.

Source: middleeasteye

