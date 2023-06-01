English
MEM: IAEA deals blow to Israel, closes probe on nuclear site in Iran

IAEA deals blow to Israel

SHAFAQNA-Middleeastmonitor reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the closure of the investigation into the “suspected” nuclear facility in Iran.The decision by the IAEA is a harsh blow to Israel.

In a new report distributed to the organisation’s members, the agency stated that Iran: “Gave possible explanations for the uranium particles found at the suspicious Marivan site in Abadeh county… the matter is no longer outstanding at this stage.” This report was issued a few days before the scheduled meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.

Commenting on the announcement, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid tweeted: “The decision by the IAEA is a harsh blow to Israel because the information it provided led to the opening of the investigation, and the decision closes one of the most important investigations opened against Iran in recent years.”

