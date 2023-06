SHAFAQNA-Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri has reaffirmed that the doors of the House of Parliament were not and will not be closed before a presidential election session provided that at least two serious candidates are announced for the presidency.”

Berri said in a statement, emphasizing that “distortions and threats” against House Speaker are “of no use.”

Source: nna-leb.gov.lb

www.shafaqna.com