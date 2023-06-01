Trump vows to ban Nigerians & others from US birthright citizenship

SHAFAQNA-Former President Donald Trump has pledged to stop Nigerians and other nationals from getting citizenship for their children born in the US if wins the 2024 election.

Trump said he would issue an order during his first day back at the White House in January 2025 to deny citizenship to children with parents who are not American citizens or legal permanent residents.

Under a decades-long interpretation of the Constitution, children born on US soil are automatically bestowed American citizenship, even if their parents are not themselves citizens or legally present in the country.

The policy had attracted criticisms in the past with detractors underpinning their argument on the encouragement it gives to parents to come to the US illegally.

