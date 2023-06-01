English
WAFA: European figures to revoke citizenship of EU countries from settlers

SHAFAQNA-Palestine Representative to the European Union, Abdul Rahim al-Farra, said that some European figures are considering filing court cases to revoke the citizenship of the EU countries from Israeli settlers.

He told the official Voice of Palestine radio that this step comes in line with the position of the European Union, which considers these settlements illegal and established on the lands of others.

Farra called on the European Union to move from only distinguishing settlement products imported to the EU countries to banning their entry.

Source: wafa

