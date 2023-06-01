Syria’s FM & Fleischer discuss WFP projects in Syria

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s Foreign Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, met with Regional Director of World Food Program for the Middle East and North Africa, Corinne Fleischer and an accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the activities and projects that the program is carrying out in Syria, including early recovery projects, in addition to the various developments related to the future plans of the program in line with the Syrians’ priorities and needs, in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government and the national partners of the program in Syria.

Mikdad breifed the delegation on a number of challenges facing Syria, especially after the earthquake.