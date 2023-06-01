English
Survey: Harassment of immigrant girls in North Africa

SHAFAQNA- New research shows that one in three migrant girls in North Africa are abused on their way to Spain and Italy.

According to Reliefweb, one in three migrant girls interviewed in North Africa experienced sexual abuse or other forms of gender-based violence while fleeing their countries for safety, according to a new study published today by Save the Children. experienced or witnessed it.

Also stated, The study, entitled Girls on the Move in North Africa, which was conducted to address the issue of rare research on migrant girls, found that many girls are displaced due to violence, lack of job prospects, as well as family conflicts and exposure to abuse. They have fled from their homes. and forced marriage, but then faced more threats and dangers on their journey to or through North Africa.

Another common risk during migration from North Africa was arrest or detention.

In addition to threats and risks, girls are also likely to face barriers to accessing basic social services, including health care. One in six girls interviewed reported barriers to accessing services both in transit and at their final destination.

Girls who migrate need access to health care – including mental health care, as well as maternal health and birth registration services, as well as education and housing. Language barriers, mistrust of authorities, along with lack of documentation and awareness of available services are other challenges.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

Allafrica: The threat of food insecurity in Tunisia

