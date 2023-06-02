WFP: Lives of one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh under threat

SHAFAQNA- As of June 1, 2023, funding shortfalls have forced the World Food Program (WFP) to cut food aid to Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar from $10 to $8 a month, just three months after the first round of cuts. This reduction in rations makes the current food aid provided to the Rohingya far below the international humanitarian standard of 2,100 kcal, leading to a significant reduction in the refugees’ food intake.

According to Reliefweb, The reduction of essential humanitarian aid has severe impacts on refugees and the host community, potentially leading to criminal activities such as robbery and theft, increased domestic violence, gender-based violence, and neglect of people with disabilities and the elderly in the community. . .

Even before the first round of food ration reductions in March 2023, with WFP food assistance, four out of 10 families were not getting enough food and 12 percent of children were acutely malnourished.

Source: Reliefweb

