Burkina Faso called the world’s worst crisis in 2022

SHAFAQNA- For the first time, Burkina Faso tops the list of the world’s most neglected displacement crises, according to a new report by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The diversion of aid and attention to Ukraine has increased the neglect of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

According to Reliefweb, the annual list of neglected displacement crises is based on three criteria: lack of humanitarian funding, lack of media attention, and lack of international political and diplomatic initiatives. The crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo is ranked second and has been ranked first or second every year since its inception seven years ago. Colombia, Sudan and Venezuela are in this bad ranking.

Last year, more than five times more articles were written about Ukraine’s displacement crisis than about the world’s top 10 neglected crises combined. For every dollar raised per person in need in Ukraine in 2022, only 25 cents per person in need were raised in the world’s ten most neglected crises.

It’ also stated, repeated warnings of rising inequality due to reallocation of resources to Ukraine’s response have now become reality. The redirection of large amounts of aid money to Ukraine and towards hosting refugees in donor countries has meant that many crises have seen aid decline despite growing needs. Total aid to Africa, where we find seven of the ten most neglected crises, reached $34 billion in 2022, representing a 7.4 percent decrease from 2021.

The Ukraine crisis also contributed to increased food insecurity in many of the countries cited in the report, worsening already dire crises and increasing the number of people in need.

Source: Reliefweb

