SHAFAQNA- Japan announced on Thursday that it will raise its spending on childcare to the level of countries like Sweden, which is leading the way, and double the current size by the early 2030s as the country ages faster than the birth rate.



According to kyodonews, the government will increase annual spending by about 3.5 trillion yen ($25 billion) over the next three years to fiscal 2027, according to a draft plan to implement unprecedented child-rearing protections, though the debt-ridden nation has yet to decide how to do so.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had ordered ministers to raise the target from about 3 trillion yen to about 3.5 trillion yen, saying more funds were needed to address poverty and child abuse and expand support for children with disabilities or those who Medical care needs to be allocated.

According to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the number of babies is expected to drop to 500,000 in 2070, after falling below 800,000 in 2022.

Source: kyodonews

