SABA: Release of Yemeni fishermen arrested in Eritrea

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Yemeni fishermen entered Hodeida province after being detained in Eritrean prisons for more than five months.

According to SABA, a Ministry of Fisheries source told Saba that these fishermen were arrested by the Eritrean Navy while fishing off the coast of Yemen and were taken to torture camps off the coast of Eritrea after the boats and fishing equipment were seized.

He confirmed the escalation of arrests and detentions by the Eritrean authorities against Yemeni fishermen while carrying out their activities on the coast of the Hanish archipelago, which includes the Big and Small Hanish islands and Jabal Zogar, affiliated to Hodeida province.

It’s stated, the source indicates that most of the fishermen were subjected to hard labor during their detention, some were tortured and one of the fishermen’s hand was broken.

The Ministry of Fisheries urged the Eritrean authorities to release the rest of the detained fishermen and to respect the conventions and treaties.

Source: SABA

