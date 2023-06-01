UAE withdraws from US-led maritime coalition

SHAFAQNA-The UAE said it had exited a US-led multinational security force that protects shipping in the Persian Gulf.

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The statement was part of a response to a Wall Street Journal article a day earlier which said that Emirati officials had complained to Washington over its weak response to the Islamic Republic’s seizure of two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Source :middleeasteye

