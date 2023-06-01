English
Palestine’s Foreign Ministry calls on UNESCO to use offices to stop Israel’s racist education laws

Israel’s racist education laws

SHAFAQNA-Palestine’s Foreign Ministry calls on UNESCO to use good its offices to stop Israel’s adoption of racist education laws.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today condemned the Israeli Knesset’s adoption of new racist laws in preliminary reading aimed at the Israelization of education in Arab schools, warning that these laws attempt to impose the Israeli narrative on the awareness of Palestinian generations through intensifying restrictive measures against teachers and students and by blackmailing Arab schools that do not adopt the Israeli curricula by not including them in the education budget.

