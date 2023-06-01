Prisoner’s Society: Israel is withholding bodies of 12 Palestinian freedom fighters in prisons

SHAFAQNA-Israeli authorities are still withholding bodies of 12 Palestinian freedom fighters who died while incarcerated in its prisons under different circumstances,the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said.

It said the longest withheld body is for the prisoner Anis Douleh, who died in 1980. The remaining 11 include Aziz Oweisat, who died in 2018, Faris Baroud, Nassar Taqatqa, and Bassam Sayeh, who died in 2019, Sadi Gharabli and Kamal Abu Waer, who died in 2020, Sami al-Imour, who died in 2021, Daoud Zubeidi, Mohammad Maher Turkman, and Nasser Abu Hmeid, who died in 2022, and Khader Adnan, who died on May 2 of this year after three months of hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention.

Source: wafa

