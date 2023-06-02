London: Civil society organizations slam Charity Commission for ‘politically motivated’ moves against Shia mosque

SHAFAQNA- Some 35 civil society organisations and individuals have slammed the Charity Commission for ‘politically motivated’ moves against Shia mosque in Maida Vale.

The Charity Commission imposed a non-Muslim interim manager to oversee the affairs of Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, London.

In a letter denouncing the Commission’s actions, 35 civil society organisations and individuals said the decision was taken following a politically motivated campaign against the Shia centre by mainly secularist opponents of the Iranian government and hostile MPs.

“It is wholly unfair that a Muslim charity is treated in this way due to the perception of it not conforming to Western foreign policy interests,” they said.

In a strongly worded letter to the Commission this week, the signatories accuse the charities watchdog of continuing a vendetta against Muslim charities that has seen dozens of them harassed in recent years.

“We believe that this decision is politically motivated and serves the interests of Islamophobes who have been targeting this diverse community centre and place of worship,” says the letter. “

Source: Middle East Monitor