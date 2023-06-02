English
AA: Erdogan’s victory paves way for stronger ties with Persian Gulf

Türkiye's ties with Persian Gulf

SHAFAQNA-Beyond pressing global challenges, the Persian Gulf states and Türkiye may recognize the mutual benefits of cooperation.

Considering their status as major regional economies, they now seek to develop relations that were hindered by the divisions of the 2010s.

Considering the aforementioned challenges and deepening relations, cooperation between the GCC and Türkiye is likely to continue and expand in the near future. The deep relations between Qatar and Türkiye, could lead to more collaboration over regional and domestic challenges.

Wider economic ties are poised for improvement. Bilateral investment discussions between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Türkiye have gained momentum since their reconciliation in 2021.

