Four inspiring Afghan women win Renata Fonte Award in Italy

SAFAQNA Afghanistan – “Women Together” Union in Lecce, Italy awarded the Renata Fonte Award to four inspiring Afghan women. This award aims to promote the anti-violence law and is given to people who fight violence and work for gender equality and freedom of expression.

The Union of Women Together (Donne Insieme) on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of this union, on Monday, awarded Renata Fonte, the inspiring Italian woman, after reviewing the records of four active Afghan women.

This award was given to Betul Heydari, a writer and former university professor, Nesa Mohammadi, former head of the Faculty of Medicine, Razia Ehsani, a journalist and women’s rights activist, and Siddiqa Mushtaq, a women’s rights activist and a former member of the leadership board of the Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan