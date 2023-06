SHAFAQNA- The members of the United Nations elected the new president of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations on Thursday, and the Islamic Republic of Iran was elected as one of the 21 vice-presidents of this assembly.

The members of the United Nations elected “Dennis Francis” from Trinidad and Tobago as the president of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, who will assume the presidency of this council from the middle of September.

Source: Shafaqna Persian