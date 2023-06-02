Eminent UK MP condemns execution of Bahrainis in Saudi

SHAFAQNA- The UK parliament’s longest-serving member has condemned the execution of two Bahraini men in Saudi Arabia.

Jaafar Sultan, 33, and Sadeq Thamer, 31, who were convicted on terrorism and protest-related charges and given the death penalty in 2021, long maintained that they were tortured into making confessions and denied access to lawyers until after their trial began.

An act MP Sir Peter Bottomley, father of the House of Commons, has told Middle East Eye was “a grave miscarriage of justice”.

“When Jaafar and Sadiq’s death sentences were finalised last year, I and 14 other parliamentarians wrote to the Saudi authorities, urging a halt to the executions,” said Bottomley, who is also chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on democracy and human rights in the Persian Gulf’s Arab countries.

