US & Saudi Arabia suspend Jeddah peace talks as fighting rages in Sudan

SHAFAQNA-The US and Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced a suspension of Sudan peace talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, citing “repeated serious violations” of the short-term ceasefire agreement by Sudan’s warring parties.

In a joint statement, Washington and Riyadh criticised the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their violations of the ceasefire, which have blocked the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

“Once the parties make clear by their actions that they are serious about complying with the ceasefire, the facilitators are prepared to resume the suspended discussions to find a negotiated solution to this conflict,” they added.

Source: middleeasteye

