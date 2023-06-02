English
Turkish media: Putin & Zelenskyy to visit Turkiye

Putin & Zelenskyy to visit Turkiye

SHAFAQNA-Russian President and Ukrainian President, are expected to visit Turkiye to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan soon, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to visit Erdogan to discuss the situation of the war and the fate of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Monday, Russia warned that the grain deal was in danger unless a UN agreement to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports is fulfilled.

Erdogan has frequently said Turkiye is ready to undertake the role of mediator for the facilitation of permanent peace between the two warring countries.

