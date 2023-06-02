Afghan girls turn cave into school

SHAFAQNA-Afghan girls who educate the children of poor families living in caves in a classroom in Bamyan, raise hope for children.

Two girls, ages 18 and 19, set off every day regardless of adverse weather conditions, and teach Persian, English, mathematics, geography, and painting to children in a cave that serves as their classroom, two hours from their home.

The two friends, with the help of the children, cleaned the cave they have turned into a classroom, decorated the walls with various handcrafts made of painting, calligraphy and paper, making it a glimmer of hope for the future of helpless and poor families.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com